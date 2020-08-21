Anantapur: 30 farmers take part in demo on weed control

Anantapur: Southern Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute has launched its training programme for farmers and labour on removing weed. The programmes are conducted at Akhila Farms, Gooty mandal.

A demonstration and orientation camp was conducted at Abbedoddi village near here on Thursday. Nearly 30 farmers have participated in the programme. Agricultural engineers Chandra Mouli, Moula, Harsha Vardhan Reddy,Dr M.Suresh Babu, progressive farmers Nagendra Prasad, Ambati Ramakrishna, and Goutham Budha Trust Convener B Chand Basha were present.

Speaking at the training programme, agriculture engineer Chandra Mouli stated that weed control was one of the most important aspects in agriculture.

He observed that mechanical weeding keeps the soil surface loose which results in better aeration and moisture conservation. Combating one of the major problems in crop production, different types of weeder have been developed for weeding in wet and dry upland flat beds.

The weeding tool attached with wheel is generally used for interculture in between rows of crops and wheel assists in guiding the implement and in maintaining the proper depth.

Harsha Vardhana, another resource person stated, weeds were notorious yield reducers that are in many situations, economically more harmful than insects, fungi or other crop pests.

Insects, diseases and weeds are the three main biological factors for losing crop yield and causing economic loss to farmers.