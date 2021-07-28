Anantapur: Beneficiaries seek release of government grant to ground units

Anantapur: A section of the beneficiaries of the 1,045 YSR Housing Colonies are demanding that the government release the grant for the construction of houses first so that the beneficiaries can start the construction without any delay and take the activity forward.



A section of the beneficiaries are unable to start the construction activity as they have to raise Rs.50,000 to complete foundation works first. The government steps into the scene only after the foundation is laid.

The beneficiaries want the government to release its grant first so that none will lag behind. The logic behind the demand is that the beneficiary having completed 75 per cent of the works with government grant will automatically complete his house with his share of investment and the housing project will reach its logical end.

About 1,045 YSR Housing colonies with 2.23 lakh houses accommodating more than 10 lakh population had been launched. A section of the beneficiaries could not start foundation works due to financial constraints and delay in organising funds.

Rajini Rani, a beneficiary, told The Hans India that they could not start their house foundation works due to difficulty in timely generation of funds. The government will do well by releasing its grant first and allow the beneficiary to put their share a little later.

Joint Collector for Housing T Nishanthi told The Hans India that the beneficiaries' demand can only be addressed by the government as a matter of policy. The present procèdure is a uniform one being followed throughout the State. Majority of the beneficiaries had launched their construction works.

She maintained that works are going in full swing and progress is made by the beneficiaries. Infrastructure facilities are being created at the housing colonies including water, well laid roads, power supply, drainages, schools, parks, community halls, fair price shops, Anganwadis, village secretariats and business complexes etc are being created at the colonies and in the process grooming them into townships.

These townships would trigger self-employment opportunities and generate jobs within the township for skilled workers like electricians, plumbers, electronic gadgets technicians, provisional retail sellers and vegetable vendors etc.