Anantapur: Bodies of MBBS students from Philippines arrive

Anantapur: At last the bodies of two MBBS students who hailed from Andhra Pradesh and were studying in Philippines Revanth (22) and Vamshi(19) were flown to Bengaluru and were brought to their native town Kadiri in Anantapur district on Friday.

The two students had died in a road mishap on April 6 in Philippines. Kadiri MLA P.V Sidda Reddy and Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy have taken initiative to bring the bodies from Philippines to Kadiri.

The news of the death of the two students had plunged the families concerned in grief and were desperately waiting for bodies to arrive.

The two MLAs spoke to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and then wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation ministry urging for arrangements to bring back the bodies to the country.

The state government had given assurance that the flight expenditure would be borne by it.

The Union government had made flight arrangements and finally the bodies arrived on Friday morning. The local MLAs paid homage to the departed souls and handed over the bodies to their family members.

The family members of the deceased thanked the state government and the MLAs who made special efforts in this regard.