Anantapur: Drinking water supply streamlined with World Bank funding

Anantapur: The Municipal Corporation is almost on the verge of completing its ambitious new drinking water pipelines project funded by the World Bank for replacing old and outdated water pipelines, which are in a precarious state with damages and seepage of gutter water into leaking water pipelines. Over 90 per cent of the pipeline replacement works have been completed in 24 municipal zones and 6 more zones are pending completion due to delay in Rs 10 crore by the 14th Finance Commission.

The age-old city drinking water pipelines are in for a major overhaul. All old pipelines responsible for seepage of gutter water into the drinking water pipelines are totally being discarded and new pipelines are being laid and new overhead tanks are also being constructed, thanks to the World Bank aided drinking water project.



The international firm "Indian Hume Pipes Private Limited" is executing the multi-crore project which is a boon to the citizens of city. In the past drinking water used to be contaminated due to its leakages at multiple points. These water pipelines were passing through gutters and refuse dumping points and drinking water used to be contaminated and were the cause for several gastro-diseases.

Municipal DE G Chandrasekhar told The Hans India that with the implementation of World Bank aided project, the health of citizens has been secured. About 90 percent of the enormous job of laying new pipelines of 368 km have been completed. The citizens will now receive protected and good quality water to their doorsteps. The revenue of the AMC also will get a big boost.

As many as 30 of the 35 new Elevated Service Reservoirs have been completed. Water will be stored in these reservoirs and supplied to 41,000 tap connections. So far 11,518 tap connections have already been given to their households.

Already pipelines have been completed in 300 km area out of 368.538 km area. Road restoration works to the damaged roads caused by digging for laying new pipelines are also in full swing.

Municipal Commissioner P V V S Murthy is actively supervising the prestigious drinking water project works to ensure its completion at the earliest. He told The Hans India that the city is in for a new look and major overhaul. It is undergoing a major transformation.

He added that he was happy to preside over the destiny of eternal city. Many new and innovative things are happening including laying of new roads, construction of bridges, beautification of city, development of parks and gymnasiums and the current drinking water project.

Proposals for an underground drainage project had been sent for Hudco loan and when it comes through, the city will experience a transformation, he added.