Anantapur: DWMA to provide 4.5L jobs to rural labour

Anantapur: An agenda has been set by District Water Management Agency (DWMA) to create work for 4.50 lakh rural wage laborers in April. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu during a tele-conference reviewed the NREGS work creation for the laborers and directed officials concerned to repeat the same feat by the end of April. Presently 1.60 lakh workers are provided work on daily basis but efforts are being made to increase the same to 4.50 lakh workers. Field assistants have been given the responsibility to ensure that all job card holders report for work on daily basis and be benefited.

DWMA project director Venugopala Reddy stated that officials concerned had identified Madakasira, Amarapuram, Rolla, Amadagur and Kothacheruvu as lagging behind in generating work for the laborers and in meeting the targets. Work should be generated during summer to all job card holders and job cards also should be given to those who have not yet got their cards. He asked all MPDO, APDs and APOs to meet the targets for job creation to all job card holders and see that none leave their villages in search of work and prevent mass migration of labour.