Anantapur: Father brutally murders his twin sons in Kalyandurg

In a horrific incident took place in Boyalapalli village in Kalyandurg Mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, two twin brothers were brutally murdered by the father who is mentally retarded. The two kids were strangled to death while everyone else were sleeping.

Going into details, Radhamma and Ravi from Boyalapalli had twin sons Sandeep and Sudheer of age 5. On Wednesday night, thefather strangled his two sons and dumped them in a forest area near the village. Radhamma who weeped over after she could not find her son's has asked Ravi whereabouts of their sons to which Ravi explained the whole thing. However, villagers reportedly said that Ravi has been mentally ill for some time.

Upon learning of the information, the locals went into the forest and retrieved the two children who had been buried. The vicious father was later arrested by the police and a case was registered on the incident.