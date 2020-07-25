Anantapur: Heavy rain ruins groundnut, cotton crops

Anantapur: The district is experiencing heavy rains during the past 48 hours with all rivers flowing with floodwaters. The average rainfall is 68 mm in July in the district every year but presently the district witnessed 128 mm so far.

Penna river and Chagallu project in Peddapappur experienced heavy rains and is receiving heavy inflows. In Guntakal alone, 50 mm rainfall was registered filling all village tanks and even farm ponds with rain water.

Small ponds and village tanks are overflowing in Amarapuram region. Pamidi experienced the highest rainfall of 134 mm followed by Peddavadugur 86 mm and Vidapanakallu 51 mm and Kalyandurg 49 mm rainfall. Other mandals too experienced up to 30 mm rainfall.

The district had been experiencing rains in the night and hot temperatures during day time. According to preliminary survey, some 400 hectares of groundnut and cotton crops have been damaged by the rains.