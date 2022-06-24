Anantapur : JNTUA inks MoU with Ministry of Road Transport

Anantapur : Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUA) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH), Government of India, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to start an M Tech programme on Bridge and Tunnel Engineering in the departments of Civil Engineering, JNTUA CEA.

On behalf of MoRTH, Sarangi, Additional Director General has signed MoU and Prof C Sashidhar, Registrar, has signed on behalf of JNTUA. The course is the first of its kind in the country and is fully supported financially by MORTH. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof G Ranga Janardhana, Rector Prof M Vijaya Kumar and JNTUA on well as the Principal and the Civil Engineering Department Faculty of JNTUA CEA.

The Superintend Engineer of R & B (NH), Murali Mohan, has also attended the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Sarangi emphasised the importance of producing highly skilled manpower in this area in view of the tremendous infrastructure development activities taken up by the MORTH throughout the country.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. G Ranga Janardhana has expressed thanks to MORTH for their continuous support and starting the M Tech programme in the JNTUA College Engineering (JNTUA CEA), Ananthapur. The university Directors, Principal, Vice-Principal JNTUA CEA and Department of Civil Engineering faculty were present during the MoU.