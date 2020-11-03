Anantapur: Joint Collector A Siri flays village secretariat staff for neglecting duties

Anantapur: Joint Collector A Siri made a surprise visit to Hampapuram village secretariat and found several secretariat staff absent in the office and their attendance register ill-maintained.

She also checked the online services being offered to the people and found that except for 1B Adangal certificate services nothing much is found. She asked why the people are not being provided other services.

More than 150 services should have been extended to the people. She found fault with the staff for failing to create awareness on the services to the people. She also visited the high school in the village and interacted with school children.

She tasted the mid-day meal and found the food tasteless and also inspected the Naadu-Nedu school works and found them to be of inferior quality. Siri also interacted with people and enquired whether village volunteers are doing a good job. She also enquired whether the secretariat staff are demanding money for the services.

People responded saying that none were demanding mamools. She told the staff that village volunteers and village secretariats system was launched by the government with a noble objective and for ushering in grama swaraj. She asked people to bring to her notice if there are any lapses in services.