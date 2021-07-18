Anantapur: Motorbike driven mini-ambulance developed by Gates students

Gooty (Anantapur): A motor bike driven mini-ambulance has been designed by Gates engineering students in collaboration with France-based Dessault Systems, a software corporate firm, which translated the bike ambulance technically into action.

Two mechanical engineering students, Rajiv Armadaka and Suhas Pritipal, together worked hard in the college workshop for over a month to bring the vehicle into a reality. The ambulance is fitted with oxygen cylinder, a wheel-chair and a medical emergency kit.

The total manufacturing cost is around Rs 20,000. This innovative two-wheeler ambulance will be a great boon in rural areas where government ambulance services has its limitations. "The ambulance, a cost-effective model is multi-purpose vehicle, although it is designed keeping the Covid patients in view.

Not just Covid patients any medical problems involving an emergency, patients can be shifted to nearest medical centre without waiting for ambulance to arrive as it is fitted with oxygen cylinders etc. Even accident victims can be shifted to hospitals using the mini-ambulance.

These vehicles can be acquired by the state government for placing them at the village secretariats for the benefit of the village," says Rajiv and Suhas while interacting with The Hans India.

Gates Engineering College Managing Director Gajjala Raghunath Reddy told The Hans India that industries can spend their CSR funds to benefit a village by sponsoring part of the vehicle cost with the local people contributing their mite so that they will have a heart to own the vehicle as their own village property.

"We made six mobile ambulances. These are GPS enabled and can be located using an app. Our objective is to donate one for each Grama Secretariat with a small contribution from CSR, local community and the government," adds Reddy.