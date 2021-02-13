Anantapur registers 70-80% turnout in 2nd phase of gram panchayat polls

Anantapur:The second phase of gram panchayat polls in 19 mandals in Kalyandurgam and Dharmavaram was passed off peacefully with no untoward incidents and 6.92 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The district registered polling percentage as 70-80 per cent. Although polling commenced in the first hour with a few voters, subsequently voters turned up in large numbers in the two revenue divisions.

Elaborate police security arrangements were made by SP B Sathya Yesubabu. As many as 6,772 election personnel were involved in conduct of elections. The police identified 112 highly-sensitive villages and 188 sensitive villages and deployed forces accordingly. Polling was held for 2,393 ward member posts out of 3,200 wards while 793 wards recorded unanimous election.

The total number of nominations filed include 6,741 while 229 nominations were rejected on technical grounds and another 766 nominations were withdrawn by candidates. The total number of polling centres are 3,152. Out of 308 panchayats, 15 sarpanches elected unanimously. Elections are held for 293 sarpanches.