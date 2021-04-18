Anantapur: Sanitation workers told to avail loans from NSCFC

Anantapur: Safai Karmachari National Commission Chairman M Venkateshan has called upon Safai Karmachari workers to avail loans given by National Scheduled Caste Finance Corporation (NSCFC). Interacting with sanitary workers at Siddirampuram village in Bukkarayasamudram mandal in the district as part of his two-day visit here on Sunday, Venkateshan exhorted the sanitation workers to avail loans given by the NSCFC for their economic and social development.

Ladies Taylor Manjula, a beneficiary of the NSCFC loan told Venkateshan that she availed a loan of Rs 3 lakh and had been running the tailoring shop. She told the chairman that she had repaid most part of loan. Appreciating the beneficiary, Venkateshan promised to sanction a bigger loan for the expansion of her tailoring project. The chairman also interacted with Bandaru Usha Rani, another beneficiary living in Ambedkarnagar SC colony, who is running a general store. She too availed a loan of Rs 3 lakh and was able to empower her family financially. She urged the chairman to sanction a higher loan for launching a retail cloth business. The commission chairman responded positively to her request.

The chairman also interacted with another beneficiary Sake Anand, who availed Rs 15 lakh to purchase a tractor. Interacting with the beneficiary, the chairman expressed satisfaction over the beneficiaries making good use of loan amounts and their ability to repay most part of loan amounts.

SC Corporation ED Yugandhar Reddy and other social welfare officials were present.