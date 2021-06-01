Anantapur: Temporary 300-bed hospital for Covid patients

Anantapur: District in-charge Minister Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated a new temporary 300-bed hospital for Covid patients in the super-speciality hospital premises on virtual mode from Tadepalle on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha lauded District Collector Gandham Chandrudu for completing the construction of temporary hospital in just 20 days. He advised the Covid patients against losing heart. The Chief Minister is committed to extend quality medical treatment to the poor, he pointed out.

Addressing the newly recruited hospital staff, the Minister exhorted them to render dedicated services to the patients and create an impression that government hospitals are far better than private hospitals.

Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana stated that the government will not hesitate to spend any amount of money on people's health. He said that the Chief Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation and relief to the children orphaned by the Covid deceased.

MP Gorantla Madhav said that despite the government machinery rising to the occasion, Covid cases have increased due to people's negligence. The temporary hospital is a government response to the increasing pressure on the present medical infrastructure.

MP Talari Rangaiah and local MLA Anantha Reddy have hailed the initiatives of the district administration in containing the virus and in handling the health emergency.

They also stated that the public confidence in government initiatives has increased this time when compared to the first wave when people preferred private hospitals.