Andariki Illu Scheme: AP Govt to Build 7 Lakh Houses by 2026

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued significant orders under the "Andariki Illu" (Housing for All) scheme, aimed at providing housing solutions to economically disadvantaged families. The scheme focuses on offering land and housing rights to eligible beneficiaries, with key provisions outlined in the government order.

Under the scheme, the government will allocate 3 cents of land in rural areas and 2 cents in urban areas, exclusively in the name of women beneficiaries. Ownership rights for these plots will be granted after a mandatory period of ten years. The initiative is designed to empower women and promote family welfare through secure housing.

The construction of houses will be completed within two years, with beneficiaries gaining access to the properties thereafter. Eligibility for the scheme is restricted to families below the poverty line who do not own any other house or plot within the state. Beneficiaries are required to link their Aadhaar and ration cards to the scheme to ensure transparency and prevent duplication.

The government has mandated that conveyance deeds will be issued for the allotted house plots, granting freehold rights after ten years. The scheme also stipulates that beneficiaries can only avail of this benefit once in their lifetime. Additionally, individuals already covered under other central or state housing schemes will be ineligible for this program.

The Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department released detailed guidelines for the scheme on Monday. These guidelines highlight the government's commitment to equitable distribution of resources and ensuring that housing benefits reach the most deserving families.

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy announced that the scheme would officially launch on February 1, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu distributing houses to beneficiaries in Thethali village, Tanuku constituency, West Godavari district. The minister highlighted the government’s achievements, stating that 1.14 lakh houses have already been constructed since the coalition government assumed office.

The state government has set an ambitious target of constructing 7 lakh houses by March 2026 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) initiative. Despite financial constraints, the government has allocated Rs 502 crore for housing development over the past six months. Minister Parthasarathy affirmed the administration's dedication to completing the project and ensuring every eligible individual has access to affordable housing.

To mark the progress of the scheme, a ceremonial event will be held on February 1, where CM Chandrababu Naidu will hand over house keys to the first set of beneficiaries.