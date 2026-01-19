Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Singapore President in Zurich

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Monday soon after his arrival in Zurich to participate in the World Economic Forum.

The Chief Minister posted on social media platform X that he was delighted to meet the Singapore President.

He also met the World Bank Group President Ajay Banga in Zurich.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is leading a delegation of Ministers and officials, also met the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said on X that his Assamese counterpart Sarma made history by becoming the first Chief Minister from Assam to participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Chandrababu Naidu congratulated CM Sarma and wished him success.

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, welcomed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Zurich airport.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu accompanied the Chief Minister.

"Landed in Zurich for the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos-Klosters. Held under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue', the meeting is another proud opportunity to represent my state, Andhra Pradesh, and my people on a global platform that brings together leaders from business, government, international organisations, civil society, and academia to shape the future," CM Chandrababu Naidu said on X while thanking Ambassador Mridul Kumar for his warm welcome.

According to an official statement here, a large number of Telugu people, NRIs, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists from more than 20 European countries welcomed the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the state Ministers accompanying will participate in the four-day World Economic Forum summit with the aim of attracting investments.

Nearly 3,000 delegates from about 130 countries are expected to attend the World Economic Forum summit.

Seven Chief Ministers from India are attending the event.

With a large number of representatives from prominent companies attending, the Andhra Pradesh government has prepared PowerPoint presentations to fully explain the investment opportunities in the state.

Plans are in place to attract investments in sectors such as green energy, green ammonia, AI, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

The TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh will also focus on investments in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, education, and healthcare.

The Chief Minister's team will explain the measures taken and policies implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government in various sectors to national and international companies.

The state government will bring to the attention of industrialists the fact that a Quantum Valley is being established in Amaravati.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's team will prominently mention the measures being taken by the state government to train AI experts.

The Andhra Pradesh government will announce that it is conducting an advanced quantum skilling course to train one lakh quantum experts.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will inform industrialists that 50,000 people have already registered for training in the advanced quantum skilling course.

The Chief Minister will specifically mention the Kakinada Green Ammonia-Green Hydrogen production plant.

The Andhra Pradesh government was able to attract investments worth nearly Rs 2.36 lakh crore through the agreements and consultations held at last year's World Economic Forum.

Team Andhra Pradesh will provide details of the Visakhapatnam investment summit to the industrialists.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat, and senior officials from various departments are accompanying the Chief Minister.