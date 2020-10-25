Andhra government directs teachers to undergo corona tests ahead of reopening of schools

It is already knew that Andhra Pradesh government has made plans to start the academic year 2020-21 after a five months due to coronavirus. As part of this, it has announced that schools will be open from November 2. The state government has directed that government teachers must undergo corona tests as there is a possibility of young children coming to schools who are prone to be affected with coronavirus. The government has said that teachers can undergo corona tests anywhere in the state and their reports should be sent to higher authorities.

Meanwhile, the the state on Saturday completed 75 lakh sample tests and detected a gross of 8,04,026 positives, including 3,342 on Saturday. The latest health bulletin states that overall infection positivity rate has been at 10.72 per cent, three per cent higher than the national average, the latest bulletin said. However, on Saturday till 9 am on Saturday, 3,572 patients had got cured, taking the overall recoveries to 7,65,991 and reported 22 more Covid-19 fatalities, increasing the toll to 6,566. On the other hand, the number of active cases dropped to 31,469.

The schools on the other hand would run on alternate days for classes 1,3,5,7 and 2,4,6,8,10. It is also said that the schools will be opened for half a day for one month. The state health department also issued guidelines for schools to resume, it says that students would be allowed to schools only after the consent from the parents.