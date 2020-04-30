Andhra government to disburse YSR Pension Kanuka to beneficiaries from tomorrow

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that the YSR Pension Kanuka would be distributed to beneficiaries on May 1. He said that the government is ready to provide pension money to millions of pensioners on a single date while complying with corona regulations. It has been revealed that all necessary measures are being taken to distribute pension money to all beneficiaries by 2,37,615 volunteers in the state.

Pensions will be distributed to 58.22 lakh people across the state. The government has already released Rs 1421.20 crore for YSR pension distribution.

The officials will implement geo-tagging system to ensure that the correct beneficiary is given money. The photos would be taken instead of biometric system, Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy asserted. Minister Peddireddy said pension will be provided through portability to those who stranded in other areas amid lockdown.

He said the pension money will be given to the elderly, widows and all those who are recognised with diseases. Meanwhile, the state has recorded 71 new cases taking the tally to 1403 with 321 recovered cases and 31 fatal cases. The state has so far conducted tests for 94,558 samples, which is the first state to do so in the country.