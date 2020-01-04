Andhra government to fill 2156 Special Police Officer posts to guard check-posts

The Andhra Pradesh government is soon going to recruit 2156 Special Police Officer posts. Itis learnt that Checkpoints and mobile units would be set up to curb sand and alcohol mining. A checkpoint or mobile unit consists of one head constable or a constable and two special police officers. They are assigned in two shifts.

The DGP has forwarded a proposal to the Home Department on the requirement of 3234 personnel to work in these check-posts and mobile units for 24 hours. The Home Department approved these proposals. Out of a total of 3234 posts, 1078 persons will be assigned from the Police Department; the remaining 2156 Special Police Officer-SPO posts will be recruited through outsourcing.

The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to appoint 2156 Special Police Officer-SPO posts. District SPs have the responsibility of selecting SPOs. Ex-servicemen, retired paramilitary forces, retired police officers, home guards in the police department, and security guards from the reputed institute will be appointed as SPOs. The eligibility criteria for SPO's is that they need to be under 65 years of age and must be physically and mentally healthy. There should be no criminal cases.