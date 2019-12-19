Andhra Govt cancels unethical allocation of assigned plots to commercial purpose

The government has rescinded the plots allotted by the CRDA under land pooling for those who have bought assigned lands in contravention of the provisions of capital Amaravati. Land has been accumulated under the Land Pooling Act 2015 during the TDP period. While some political leaders have bought the previously assigned lands of the Dalits and the poor, contrary to the norms.

Subsequently, the CRDA collected these under land-use and instead allocated them to commercial and residential areas. Purchase of assigned lands is illegal under the Prohibition of Transfer Act (POT) 1977. It is against the norms to collect plots of assigned lands and make them plots.

The last government has decided to give 500 acres of residential land, 50 yards of commercial land, 500 yards of residential land and 100 yards of a commercial plot for the people who have given their lands under land pooling. The Cabinet recently decided to cancel the allotment of allotted plots.

Against this backdrop, Municipal Secretary General J. Shyamala Rao issued an order on Wednesday to cancel the plots allotted by the CRDA from those who have bought the assigned lands.