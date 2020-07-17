Andhra govt. conducts coronavirus tests to 837 Street children under Operation Muskan C -19

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking several key steps to contain the coronavirus. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh police have launched a special program for street children called 'Operation Muskan C 19'. As part of this, search operations are being carried out on the busiest places in the state especially at railway stations and bus stands. More than two thousand children and girls were liberated on this occasion.

Police have identified a total of 2,670 street children over the past four days and have handed over 2,500 children to their parents. Another 170 were evacuated to care centers. Coronavirus tests were performed on 837 boys and girls and three were found to have corona symptoms. They were moved to Quarantine. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to conduct corona tests for street children.

Andhra Pradesh state has registered as many as 2602 new COVID-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours on Friday taking the total tally to 40,646 along with 37 new deaths with six in Anantapur, five each in East Godavari, Chittoor and Prakasam, four each in Guntur West Godavari, three each in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, two each in Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts and one in Krishna respectively.