Andhra govt. suspends financial aid of Rs. 2000 to Coronavirus patients

The Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly suspended providing financial assistance of Rs 2,000 under 'Asara' to those who have recovered from various covid care centers and quarantine centers after being affected by coronavirus. Corona victims have not received this assistance since July. The financial burden on the state exchequer has also increased as the number of positive cases in the state is increasing day by day, which resulted in the discontinuation of the financial aid.

In April, CM Jagan announced that Rs 2,000 would be given to each of them so that they could stay at home for 2 weeks after recovering from covid but the aid was given only in the months of April, May and June in this order. The state finance ministry has spent about Rs 20 crore for this. However, even though the details of the victims' bank accounts have been taken since July, it seems that the cash has not been deposited. During this period the quarantine centers decreased and the covid care centers increased further. This has also increased the number of people receiving treatment at home.

On the other hand, the Anantapur District Collector said that the financial assistance has been suspended for four days. It is believed that the state government has stopped the aid as more than ten thousands cases are being registered every day in the state.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Andhra Pradesh in recent times. A total of 10,825 corona cases were reported in the AP over as of Saturday, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,87,331. Also, 71 people died with corona in a 24-hour period taking the tally of coronavirus deaths in the state to 4347. As many as thirteen people were killed in Nellore, eight in Anantapur, eight in West Godavari, seven each in Chittoor and Guntur, six in Vizianagaram, five each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, three in Krishna, four in Kadapa, two in Kurnool, two in Srikakulam and one in East Godavari.

So far 3,79,209 people in the state have recovered from the coronavirus and 1,00,880 active corona cases including 11,941 people have recovered from the corona in the past 24 hours.