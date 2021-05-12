Andhra govt. to start child care centres for children whose parents died of Covid-19

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has recently taken another crucial decision. It has decided to set up special child care centres for the children whose parents being treated in hospitals.

The government has decided that the children's parents infected with coronavirus and have died will be provided accommodation in orphanages. It has been decided to set up care centres in all the 13 districts of the state and set up special officers for them.

Meanwhile, the government has enforced partial lockdown as part of covid measures and ensured that corona patients have no problems. In addition, the state-wide vaccination program is underway in the state.

Coronavirus cases are being increased in the state with rapid speed. In the health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, as many as 20,424 new cases reported in the state out of 86,878 samples conducted, taking the total number of cases to 13,22,934 cases.

The death toll has also increased with 108 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Tuesday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 8,899. However, the recoveries have also been growing daily. About 14,502 people recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 1,95,102 to date.