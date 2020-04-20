Andhra High Court gives three weeks for removal of party colours on Panchayat offices

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday has given a fresh verdict about the removal of colours on the panchayat office buildings that resemble the YSR Congress flag. The Court has given three weeks to remove the party colours on government buildings. However, the Court has directed the government to complete the process before the local body elections begin.

Earlier, the High Court has already given a verdict to remove the party colours on government offices. However, the government filed an affidavit in the High Court seeking time for the implementation of the verdict. Hence, the Court has taken up a fresh hearing on this and sanctioned three weeks of time for the removal of the colours.

The YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused of painting the party colours on all the government buildings eve since it has come to power. Several petitions were filed in the High Court on this matter. The High Court on hearing the petitions have ordered to remove the colours.