Andhra minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy meets Nirmala Sitaraman, urges to release funds to the state

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss the funds to be released for the state. Buggana spoke to the media on the occasion and said that he had asked the centre to release funds for Polavaram project and payment of GST dues. He said he had alos discussed over the release of funds for various projects such as for Ramayapatnam Port, Kadapa Steel Plant and industrial incentives. "We have mentioned that the AP should be given special status and appealed to the Union Minister to reimburse the funds spent by the state government on Polavaram," Rajendranath Reddy said.

During Chief Minister YS Jagan's visit to Delhi, all these issues were brought to the centre's attention. "It would be good if the center releases the polavaram arrears quickly. Union Ministers responded positively on all the issues we proposed and assured that payment of arrears will continue to be an ongoing process," he said. Buggana was accompanied by MPs Krishnadevarayalu, Kotagiri Sridhar and advisor Ajay Kallam.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan met Union Minister Amit Shah twice during his visit to Delhi. He also met the Union Jalasakti Minister of with whom he discussed issues related to the state. Jagan submitted a petition on the funds due to the AP and urged that the pending funds under 14th Finance Commission of Rs 2254.52 crore be released. He asked for immediate release of Rs 4006.43 crore for the Polavaram project. The project is expected to cost Rs 15,000 crore in the current financial year. He said the state government was having trouble spending first and then asking for reimburses. He wanted to set up a revolving fund with the Polavaram Project Authority and release funds directly. He demanded immediate release of Rs 700 crore due to the backward districts and Rs 3740.53 crore of pending employment guarantee scheme funds.