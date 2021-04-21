Andhra Pradesh: 11 year boy allegedly dies in a wall collapse in Palamaner of Chittoor

In a tragic incident, a 11 year old boy died due to collapse of a wall at Government Primary School in Gangavaram Mandal of Palamaner. According to the police and the victim's report, the government has announced a holiday for students of classes 1-9 from Tuesday. Sumitra, the headmistress of the school, called the children in the morning to take the eggs of mid-day meals.



A 5th class student, who was staying near the school, also went. A small wall was built at the school to supplement the ramp for people with disabilities to vote in local body elections.

Likhiteshwar climbed the wall, which collapsed suddenly. The boy, who lost control, fell down and was seriously injured when a wall fell on his head and died before being rushed to Palamaner government hospital for treatment. The mother, Lata Shree, alleged that the headmaster had phoned and called her child for eggs and that her child had died due to negligence on the part of the teachers.

The family members lodged a complaint with the Gangavaram police and the case is being registered and investigation is underway.