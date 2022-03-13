Andhra Pradesh: 14 injured, six critical as car collides with an auto in Krishna district

In a ghastly road accident took place at Machilipatnam-Vijayawada National Highway in Gudur mandal of Krishna district, a car collided with an auto from behind at Parnasala village. As many as fourteen workers traveling in the car were seriously injured in the incident. They were rushed to the District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam. The six were rushed to Andhra Hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment.

All the injured were identified as women from Machilipatnam Gilakaladindi area. On learning of the accident, the young leader of the YSRCP, the son of the minister Perni Nani rushed to Hospital abd inquired about the medical services being provided to the wounded.

Gudur SI Madina Basha, who reached the spot, said the case was being registered and being investigated.