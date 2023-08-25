  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: 15 passengers injured after a private travel bus overturned

A road accident occurred in Nandigama mandal of NTR district where a private travel bus overturned on the National Highway in Munagacharla, resulting in 15 passengers sustaining injuries. At the time of the accident, there were 45 passengers on board in the bus.

Upon receiving the information, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. The injured individuals were transported to Nandigama Government Hospital for medical treatment.

The preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have been caused by the driver's drowsiness. A case has been registered, and further investigation is currently underway.

