Andhra Pradesh: 2 kg rare Pulasa fish fetches whopping Rs. 26,000 in Yanam

A fisherman caught a rare two-kilogram Pulasa fish at Vashishta Godavari in Yanam Pushkarghat and sold it for a whopping Rs. 19,000 to a woman. Subsequently, the woman sold the fish to another man from Ravulapalani for Rs. 26,000. It is learned that the man is said to have purchased the fish on behalf of a political leader.

The sale marks the first time this season that a Pulasa fish has fetched such a high price. The Pulasa fish, particularly the rare variety found in the Godavari River, is renowned for its exceptional taste. Its rarity has contributed to the skyrocketing prices in recent times.

The unique flavor of Pulasa is said to surpass that of other fish, making it highly desirable among seafood mongers. The whopping price of Pulasa fish reflects its scarcity and delicious taste.