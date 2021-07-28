Andhra Pradesh: 2010 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths registered in the state today

As many as 2010 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the total tally to 19,59,942. While coming to the fatalities, 20 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning taking the death toll to 13,312.



Meanwhile, 1956 new recoveries reported on Wednesday by which a total of 19,25,631 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases falls to 20,999. The recovery rate increased and the death rate also falls down.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 386 followed by 293 in Krishna district and 220 in Chittoor district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 10. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



