Andhra Pradesh: 22 year old son commits suicide after parents refuse to buy him a bike in Chittoor

In a tragic incident took place in Pichaturu mandal of Chennai, a young man committed suicide as his parents did not buy the bike for him. According to Sub Inspector Dastagiri, Srikant (22) is the only child of Venkatappa and Anusuya couple from the new Gollakandriga village. After completing his diploma, he is working in a private company in Chennai. When he came to his hometown for Sankranthi holidays, he insisted on his parents to buy him a bike.

However, his family members said that they could afford to buy him a bike after financial situation would improve. Offended by this, Srikanth went into the forest near their fields at around 10 am on Tuesday and tried to commit suicide by drinking weeds. He also gave information to his friends through mobile. His friends immediately relayed the information to his parents and rushed to the scene. Srikanth, who was already unconscious, was shifted to Chennai GH for better treatment after first aid at a local hospital.

Srikanth died on Wednesday while receiving treatment. The parents mourned the loss of their only son. Meanwhile, the case has been registered and investigation is underway.