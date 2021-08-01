Andhra Pradesh: 2287 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths registered in the state today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 2287 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours ending on Sunday. The total tally mounted to 19,68,462. While coming to the fatalities, 18 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 13,395.



Meanwhile, 2430 new recoveries reported on Sunday by which a total of 19,34,048 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases have been at 21,019.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 410 followed by 377 in Chittoor district and 299 in Krishna district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 28. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



