Andhra Pradesh: 2442 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths registered in the state today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 2442 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours ending on Wednesday i.e August 4, 2021. The total tally mounted to 19,73,996. While coming to the fatalities, 16 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 13,454.



Meanwhile, 2412 new recoveries reported on Sunday by which a total of 19,40,368 have cured on the overall. On the other hand, the number of active cases have been at 20,184.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 477 followed by 433 in Chittoor in and 308 in Krishna district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 23. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

The state has conducted 2,48,63,968 tests so far including 85,822 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours.







