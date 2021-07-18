Andhra Pradesh: 2974 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths registered in the state today

The Andhra Pradesh state has reported 2,974 new covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday morning. With this, the total number of cases increased to 19,40,096 and the death toll to 13,132.



As many as, 3290 new recoveries reported taking the total cured to 19,02,256 while the number of active cases falls to 24,708. Meanwhile, the recovery rate increases and the death rate also falls down.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 577 followed by 501 in Chittoor and 280 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 33. The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 1,05,024 new tests taking to total samples tested to 2,35,93,055 across the state.









