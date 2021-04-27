Andhra Pradesh: 9,881 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 9,881 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 10,43,441, while 51 fatalities pushed the toll to 7,736, the State government said on Monday.

The total recoveries stood at 9,40,574 with as many as 4,431 people recovering from the disease, an official bulletin said giving details during the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The State has 95,131 active cases and over 74,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Chittoor and Nellore topped the toll chart with six casualties each followed by Kurnool and Vizianagaram five each. Meanwhile, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday said as much as 30 per cent of medical oxygen is being wasted in hospitals.

"The State government received information that oxygen is being wasted. It has come to the notice of the government that nearly 30 per cent of the oxygen is being wasted in the State. Only those who need oxygen should only be given (in hospitals)," he said.

"The State needs 390 tonnes of oxygen per day but we are getting only 360 tonnes (from all sources).We are requesting the Centre also to enhance the supply," he added.

The Minister further said the supply of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19 severe cases, is being monitored by the State government in order to curtail black-marketing.