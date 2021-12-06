Andhra Pradesh: A gang of thieves spotted in Guntur district, police intensifies patrolling

A gang of robbers was spotted in the Tadepalli area of ​​Guntur district where a gang tried to steal a house in Kunchanapally. The matter came to light when CCTV footage was examined where five members of the gang appeared to be without clothes on their bodies. The CCTV footage showed them moving among the houses. However, the police said they have not received any complaint.



Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the police also stepped up night patrols in Guntur, Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Kazha, Pedakakani, and some other areas. Police are also spying on civil dresses for these gangs. On the other hand, the Chedi gang was recently found in the Tadepalli area of ​​the Guntur district.



With this, Vijayawada and Guntur police are coordinating to crack down on the gang and asked people not to panic. The police have also advised people to inform if they see any person wandering around suspiciously during the night.