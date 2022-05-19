Andhra Pradesh: Accused in Chavali Volunteer murder case commits suicide

A key development has taken place in the murder case of volunteer Sharada of Chavali village in Bapatla district. Padmarao, who killed her, fell under the train and committed suicide. Padmarao committed suicide at Nidubrolu railway station near Guntur after falling under a double-decker train going from Tirupati to Vizag at around 3 am on Thursday and committed suicide. Police identified the deceased on the basis of pocket ID cards and provided information to family members. Family members also confirmed that Padmarao.



Sharada, who works as a village volunteer in Chavali, was married in 2008 to a man from the same village have three children. While the marriage was going on smoothly, Sarada's acquaintance with Padma Rao four years ago turned into an extramarital affair. Sharada was away from Padma Rao due to quarrels between the couple over the issue.

The matter reached the Vemur police station six months ago when Padma Rao beat Sharada at the village secretariat. The police reprimanded him and left. Padma Rao, who has been angry with Sharada ever since, attacked her with a knife while she was sweeping the front of her house last Sunday evening. He chased after her and attacked her to death.

Padma Rao, who has been on the run since then, committed suicide on Thursday morning. As the police are searching for him in the Saradha murder case, he is believed to have committed suicide.