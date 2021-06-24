Andhra Pradesh: Accused in Tadepalli lovers attack case appears on the railway track, escapes

The police investigation into the attack on lovers and sexual assault on a girl incident near Pushkara Ghat in Sitanagaram is going at a brisk pace. Special teams are on the lookout for accused Krishna. Meanwhile, the accused is said to be appeared at the railway track at his home and fled from the spot through a goods train as locals screamed.



Police suspect Krishna was on the railway bridge have identified the beasts who tied the lover's legs and arms and threatened to kill them if he moved. Six special teams are searching for the fugitive accused Krishna and Venkatesh.



It is learned that on the 19th of this month, two thugs attacked a loved couple on the banks of river Krishna near Pushkara Ghat in Sitanagaram of Tadepalli mandal, Guntur district, and raped a young woman.



A young man working in a petrol bunk in Vijayawada Gandhinagar has been in love with a nursing student for some time. The adults who accepted their love decided to get married. The incident took place when the couple went to Pushkara Ghat near the railway bridge on the banks of the Krishna River to talk privately.