Just In
Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Budget Presented with Focus on Farmers’ Welfare: Minister Atchannaidu
To support the state’s farming community, Andhra Pradesh’s Agriculture Budget for the year was presented in the State Assembly by Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Agriculture, Co-operation & Marketing, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. The budget, totaling ₹43,402 crore, aims to boost agricultural growth and address the challenges faced by farmers in the region.
Minister Atchannaidu highlighted several key initiatives in the budget, including a strong emphasis on providing interest-free loans to farmers. The government also plans to prioritise land surveys and soil testing to ensure better agricultural practices and improved crop yield.
One of the significant points raised by the minister was the failure of the previous government to provide crop insurance to farmers. Naidu assured that the current administration would make sure that farmers receive timely and adequate crop insurance coverage, which would help mitigate losses in case of natural calamities.
This year’s budget reflects a comprehensive approach to support agriculture, improve financial accessibility for farmers, and ensure sustainable farming practices across the state. The new measures are expected to address long-standing issues in the sector and provide much-needed relief to farmers.