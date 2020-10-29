Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission assesses crop damage; assures aid to flood citims

Korukonda: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission (APAM) vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy has said that the government is paying compensation to the farmers who lost their paddy crops during recent rains and floods. He inspected damaged paddy fields in Munagala and Kunavaram villages on Wednesday and said 1,800 acres damaged in Munagala village.

The government kept the list of farmers in Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK) and farmers can verify their names and complain, if their names missed in the list. Lists relating to August and September months received and compensation to the respective farmers will be paid shortly.



APAM is inspecting damaged paddy fields to know the actual loss. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is very much interested on the wellbeing of farming community and he is ready to do anything for them, Nagi Reddy added.

APAM state member Jaya Rama Rao, agricultural department assistant director BK Mallikarjuna Rao, Korukonda and Sitanagaram mandal agricultural officers Gowri Devi, Surya Ramesh, YSRCP agricultural wing secretary Trinadh Reddy and others were present.