Andhra Pradesh: Air balloons to be used to remove stranded boats at Prakasam Barrage

The officials of Andhra Pradesh irrigation department have announced that a specialized team from Visakhapatnam will commence the removal of stranded boats at Prakasam Barrage with air balloons today. A challenging operation ensued yesterday, where crews spent six hours attempting to extract the boats, but their efforts proved largely ineffective due to the boats' limited movement.

The government has now enlisted experts to tackle the situation, given the complexity of the recovery. Three boats, each weighing over 120 tons and tangled together, have posed significant challenges for removal efforts.

In a decisive step forward, the experts from Visakhapatnam will use cutting techniques to dismantle the boats, facilitating their safe extraction from the area. Authorities are hopeful that this specialized approach will lead to a successful resolution of the ongoing situation.