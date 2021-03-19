Andhra Pradesh: All eyes on High Court, as it hears Chandrababu's petition against CID notices today

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday will hear the petition filed by former chief minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former minister Narayana over the irregularities in Amaravati assigned lands.



The duo who received the CID notices filed a quash petition challenging the notices in Andhra Pradesh High court. The petition states that the cases were filed as part of a political rivalry.

According to the FIR, the complainant had filed SC and ST atrocity case against Chandrababu alleging him of acquiring the assigned lands for the capital development.

The CID has issued notices on Tuesday asking him to attend the investigation on March 23. It is now been interesting over the High Court's verdict.

According to the complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in the Amaravati Assigned Lands case, a case has been registered against Chandrababu at the CID Police Station.