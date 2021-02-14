Andhra Pradesh: AP govt. announces ex-gratia for Kurnool road accident victims

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced compensation to the Kurnool road accident victims of Rs. 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh to the injured. The authorities were ordered to provide better treatment for the injured.

As many as fourteen people were killed on the spot in a horrific road accident at Madarpuram in Veldurthy mandal of Kurnool district on Sunday morning. Four other children were seriously injured. The injured are being treated at Kurnool Government Hospital. The bodies were shifted to Kurnool Hospital for postmortem. Relatives of the victims rushed to the Kurnool hospital who are the residents of Balajinagar in Kondamarupalle panchayat of Madanapalle rural mandal of Chittoor district.

On the other hand, minister in charge Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed shock over the incident. The minister directed an inquiry with Chittoor district authorities into the accident. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Minister Peddireddy directed the district authorities to take steps to ensure better treatment for the injured. Minister Jaya ram was shocked by the accident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.