Andhra Pradesh: APPSC to issue new notification for departmental exams

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has decided to give another chance for the candidates to re-apply for departmental examinations in the state. APPSC has decided to withdraw earlier notifications and cancelled applications received as the examinations have not been held and the latest notification will be issued again giving an opportunity for all the candidates who have not applied earlier. The Secretary of the Commission has issued a statement to this effect while officials said the decision was taken following requests from candidates who had not applied in the past.



Meanwhile, candidates who have applied in the past are advised to avail this opportunity to select their nearest examination centers. Also clarified that those who have already applied will have to write only those papers which they have selected. APPSC said that the exam date will be announced soon.

On the other hand, the state government recently has decided to end the practice of negative marks in departmental examinations. This was ordered by General Administration Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar on September 26. This policy was implemented by the previous government in 2016, which would reduce the marks by 1/3. As a result, employees are not able to get timely promotions and increments.

Chief Minister YS Jagan rescinded the policy after the unions brought the matter to his attention to which the chief minister had ruled out negative marks in the departmental examinations conducted by APPSC. Over one lakh employees working in village and ward secretariats as well as employees in various departments will benefit from timely promotions and increments. With this the AP Government Employees Federation expressed happiness over the government's decision and thanked CM Jagan.