Andhra Pradesh: Ashok Gajapati Raju allegedly slaps a woman in Vizianagaram

In a surprising incident, a woman was allegedly humiliated on Women's Day on Monady. Going into details, former Union Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju took part in a election campaign rally in Vizianagaram on Monday ahead of the municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh.

In this backdrop, he attacked a woman who came to shower flowers on Raju as symbol of respect. Gajapati Raju who lost his temper has bent woman's neck and beat. Feeling humiliated, the victim left while the related video is circulating on social media.

TDP senior leaders have been creating a stir in the last few days. It is known that recently TDP MLA and movie star Nandamuri Balakrishna did same thing to a photographer. Balaiah, who was involved in the election campaign in Hindupur, slapped the photographer for taking photos without his permission.

Meanwhile, party president Chandrababu Naidu has also lost his temper and is making outrageous remarks during the election campaign. It is noteworthy that all these events came to light during the last week.