Andhra Pradesh: Banks to remain open till 2 pm in the state amid spike in coronavirus cases

Amid outbreak of coronavirus second wave, changes have been made in the working hours of banks across the state. The State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) has made a key announcement stating that the banks shall remain open only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Friday to May 15. It was decided to reduce banking hours as part of measures to contain the spread of the corona. The directives were issued as per the instructions of the Indian Banking Association (IBA).

Banks are required to carry out deposits, withdrawals, remittances, government transactions and other services only on priority and need basis. It is advised that only those who are urgent should come to the bank and the rest are advised to use other alternatives. Bank employees in the state have urged the government to vaccinate their family members.

It was decided to continue banking services with less staff and work-from-home opportunity be given to those are eligible.

Meanwhile, the ATMs and other services related to them will continue as usual. They directed to ensure that the activities like ATMs, BCs, CDMs work without interruptions and decided to promote digital transactions. It was decided to set up boards to be aware of changes in bank working hours.