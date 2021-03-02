Andhra Pradesh: Beneficiaries to be issued time slot coupons for ration door delivery

Kona Shashidhar an ex-officio secretary of Civil Supplies, said that the coupons will be issued for this month to provide advance notice to the beneficiaries as to when a mobile vehicle will arrive to distribute ration at the doorstep.

Similarly, steps are being taken to send information one day in advance to the phone numbers of the beneficiaries, which will greatly benefit the beneficiaries, he said. He visited Visakhapatnam on Monday to find out the shortcomings related to the distribution of ration at doorstep.

Migrant workers have so far had the facility to pick up goods from the ration shop within 8 am and after 7 pm through portability. However, he said that the workers were facing difficulties due to this and from Tuesday, they will be able to take goods at any mobile vehicle. Non-mapping cardholders at village and ward volunteers can also receive ration through vehicles.

He said that in some places there were situations where vehicles could not go through the house and in such places the staff were given proper instructions to take steps to allow beneficiaries to come one by one and collect rather than all at once. "On the other hand, the distribution in the towns is said to be in full swing," he said.