Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader Srinivasa Rao allegedly arrested in Sattenapalli! police yet to respond

Srinivasa Rao, a BJP leader from Sattenapalli in Guntur district, was arrested by the police. It is known that Srinivasa Rao made several posts on social media in the wake of the ongoing attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh. It appears that the police took him into custody.

However, his family members and Sattenapalli BJP leaders have expressed concern over his arrest. Srinivasa Rao's wife Shirish lodged a complaint with the Sattenapalli police in this regard. However, the police have not yet made any statement on Srinivasa Rao's arrest.

It is well known that Andhra Pradesh is rife with attacks on temples and destruction of idols. This series of events sparked a major political scandal in the state. Police who entered the field in the background are whipping the perpetrators of attacks on temples.

It is learnt that state DGP Gautam Sawang has already announced that BJP and TDP leaders were involved in the incident. In this backdrop, there was widespread excitement over the arrest of Sattenapalli BJP leader Srinivasa Rao today.