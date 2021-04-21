Andhra Pradesh: BJP president Somu Veerraju writes to YS Jagan, urges to cancel SSC, inter exams

BJP state president Somu Veerraj has written a letter to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking him to cancel the Class X and Inter examinations in the wake of the spike in covid cases in Andhra Pradesh. He said it was not right to conduct tests as per the schedule due the increasing number of corona cases in the state.

He explained that students have to come for the exams by public transport only, which causes the corona to spread further. Somu Veerraju said in the letter that the government should focus on the treatment and charges of covid patients in private hospitals.

Somu Veerraju said that despite spending a few lakhs, the lives could not be saved. The government has a responsibility to protect the patients. Special attention should be paid to the supply of drugs and oxygen required for the control of covid disease.

In the letter, Somu asked for setting up of oxygen production centers in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rayalaseema.

Earlier, the BJP's alliance party Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan has also demanded the same to cancel the examinations in the unprecedented times of coronavirus second wave outbreak.

However, the government of Andhra Pradesh has already made clear that the tenth abd Intermediate examinations will be held as per schedule and declared holidays for classes 1 to 9.