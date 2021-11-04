Andhra Pradesh: Boy drowned to death in a pond in Srikakulam district

In a tragic incident took place on Wednesday in Ranasthalam Mandal JRPuram Panchayat Gollapeta.of Srikakulam, a boy drowned to death. Going into details, Gandamani Lokesh (13), a resident of the village, went with his elder brother Pawan to a well at a pond near the village. While the elder brother Pawan is swimming in the well, younger brother Lokesh also tried to take a bath without hearing his elder brother was drowned when the sari he is tied to was tired.



Meanwhile, as Pawan chanted that his younger brother was drowning in the well, the locals came and took him out and called 108. However, Lokesh died as the 108 vehicle arrived.

Parents of deceased Satyavati and Somu work as labourers and making living. However, no complaint was received on this, said JR Puram sub inspector G Rajesh.