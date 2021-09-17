Andhra Pradesh: Brother dies and sister injures as bike collides with lorry in Chilakaluripet

The tragedy took place in Chilakaluripet of Guntur district where a brother who was taking her sister to write the test, died in a road accident. This caused a great tragedy in the family. Going into details, Batti Mounika, who is studying Inter first year, is being taken to the exam centre by his brother Kumaraswamy on a bike. Their vehicle collided with a lorry on the National Highway near the test center. Kumaraswamy died on the spot in the accident while Mounika was seriously injured.



According to the information, the police reached the spot and shifted her to Guntur for treatment. Kumaraswamy runs a tea stall in Chilakaluripet and the parents are deeply saddened by the death of their eldest son.

In another incident that took place at Deen Dayal Nagar in Nellore district, two little girls accidentally fell into a ditch and died. The mother of the children went to the canal to wash clothes. Chandu and Kalpana took their two children with them. However, the two children accidentally fell into a ditch and died, which led to tragedies in their family.